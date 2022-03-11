Assam Rifles organises Heart Wellness camp in Mizoram's Champhai

Aizawl (Mizoram), March 11 (ANI): Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Thursday organised first of its kind Heart Wellness Camp in Mizoram at Champhai.

The camp was conducted with the aim of providing cardiology related advice and medical facilities to the local population as the area lacks the specialists required for addressing emergency and serious cases.



In a press statement, the PRO of IGAR (East) said, "A team of three cardio specialists was headed by Vivek Jawli, Chief Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, Chairman of Fortis group of hospitals. A very renowned person in his field, he has also been the President of the Indian Association of Cardio Vascular and Thoracic surgeons (IACTS) since 2008."

The team of doctors carried out a Cardio evaluation of 130 pre-screened patients and in addition, it will perform Open-heart Bypass surgeries for selected patients at Trinity hospital, Aizawl later.



The proactive assistance and facilities for surgery provided by Trinity hospital under Dr Lalrin Tluangajahau enabled the venture to be taken to a smooth conclusion. Assam Rifles also provided transportation facilities like buses and ambulances to facilitate the movement of villagers from far-flung off places.

The complete project has been covered under AR civic action programme and was a blessing in disguise for the locals. The people expressed special gratitude to Assam Rifles for their selfless service.



Notably, this medical camp is the first of its kind in the entire northeast region where such renowned experts have come and helped the locals.

The district administration officials including the SP and DC of Champhai, NGO office bearers and the Ex-servicemen of Champhai were also present at the event. (ANI)