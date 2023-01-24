Assam Rifles organises 'Weapon and Equipment Display' in Mizoram

Saiha (Mizoram) [India], January 24 (ANI): Assam Rifles organised a 'Weapon and Equipment Display' programme in Saiha on Tuesday.

The programme was organised at COB Lungpuk by Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

A total of 36 Students and seven teaching staff of Lungpuk Primary School attended the event.



According to Assam Rifles, the aim of the programme was to increase awareness about weapons held with Assam Rifles and to motivate young minds to join the folds of the Indian Armed Forces.

Eligibility criteria were also explained in terms of age, qualification and physical standards for joining the security forces.

There was enthusiastic participation from the students. The Assam Rifles was highly appreciated for guiding the students and teaching staff of Lungpuk Primary School, said the official statement. (ANI)

