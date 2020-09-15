Troops of Assam Rifles in Manipur recovered brown sugar from Churachandpur district, Manipur [Photo/ANI]
Troops of Assam Rifles in Manipur recovered brown sugar from Churachandpur district, Manipur [Photo/ANI]

Assam Rifles recover brown sugar worth over Rs 2 cr in Manipur

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2020 15:05 IST


Chandel (Assam) [India], September 15 (ANI): Troops of Assam Rifles on Monday recovered 1.07 kilograms of brown sugar worth Rs 2.14 crores from Khudengthabi village situated in Chandel district of Manipur.

A person has been detained in connection to the matter.
Security personnel stopped a suspicious car and conducted checking, during which the contraband item was recovered from the vehicle.
"The recovered items were being ferried to Imphal from Moreh. The detained individual and the recovered items have been handed over to Police Station Moreh for further investigation," said Inspector General of Assam Rifles in a press statement. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl