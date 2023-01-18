Assam Rifles recover heroin worth Rs 1.3 cr, arrest two persons in Mizoram village

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], January 17 (ANI): Asam Rifles (East) recovered heroin worth Rs 1.3 crore and apprehended two persons in this connection in Mizoram's Champhai village on Tuesday.

As per the official statement, the recoveries were made in the General area of Mualkawi along the Champhai-Zokhawthar Road.

Assam Rifles recovered 98,000 Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine Tablets worth Rs 9.80 crore in the General Area Thuampui and apprehended two individuals on Sunday.



The Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) carried out the operation with CID (SB), Aizawl based on specific information.

According to an official statement, the approximate cost of the recovered 98000 Triprolidine HCL & Pseudoephedrine Tablets is Rs 9,80,00,000.

"The seized consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl on 15 January 2023 for further legal proceedings," the statement said.

"Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram," it added. (ANI)

