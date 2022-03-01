Assam Rifles recovered large stash of explosives along India-Myanmar border

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 1 (ANI): Troops of Assam Rifles have recovered a large stash of explosives and apprehended two persons in Mizoram's Siaha district along the India-Myanmar border.

In its crusade against smuggling activities, Lunglei Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on February 27 had recovered a large stash of explosives and warlike stores and apprehended two persons in Siaha district.

In an official statement, Assam Rifles stated that troops of Assam Rifles had recovered 124.2 kg of BELOX -10 Explosive, 121.5 kg of Granular Explosive, 49.9 kg of Gun Powder Explosive, 3950 numbers of Detonators, 120 Lellier and Belliot 30-06 (Bullet), 100 Lellier and Belliot .22 Hornet (Bullet), 100 Mini Mag .22 Bullet, 12,000 meters of Codex, 106 Tac Shotgun Ammunition Belts, One Tata Sumo, One Bolero.



"The operation was carried out by COB Siaha of Lunglei Battalion. The party established a Mobile check post near India-Myanmar border based on specific information," read the Assam Rifles statement.

Ongoing smuggling of weapon and warlike store is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border. (ANI)