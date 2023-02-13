Assam Rifles recovers areca nuts worth Rs 3.51 cr from Mizoram's Champhai

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], February 13 (ANI): The troops of Assam Rifles recovered 780 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 3.51 crore in the general area of Melbuk crossing in Mizoram's Champhai district.

Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 780 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 3.51 crore in general area Melbuk crossing, Champhai on 13 February 2023, a statement said.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information.

The Assam Rifles team recovered the items dumped at Melbuk crossing along Indo-Myanmar Border, the statement further added.



The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs department, Champhai on February 13, 2023, for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

A few days ago the Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) foiled cross-border smuggling of brown sugar drugs at Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal district.

During routine checking at the permanent vehicle check post, Khudengthabi, troops of the Tengnoupal Battalion recovered 22 packets of brown sugar, weighing 813 grams, that were being smuggled by a female commuter. (ANI)

