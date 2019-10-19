Assam Rifles recovers contraband cache, one arrested

Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Assam Rifles has recovered brown sugar, WIY (World Is Yours) tablets and heroin worth Rs 82 lakh from a person near Khudengthabi in Manipur on October 17.

The accused has been arrested.

