Assam Rifles recovers huge quantity of illegal air rifle scopes from Mizoram

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], July 30 (ANI): Huge quantities of illegal air rifle scope were recovered in a search operation by Assam Rifles from Zokhawthar in Champhai district.

According to the Assam Rifles, the illegal air rifle scopes were of foreign origin, including Bushnell, Leupold and Marcool, worth approximately Rs 50 lakhs.

"Assam Rifles, in a search operation on July 29, recovered huge quantity of illegal air rifle scopes of foreign origin to include Bushnell, Leupold and Marcool, worth approximately Rs 50 lakhs from general area Zokhawthar in Champhai district," said Assam Rifles in a tweet late on Wednesday night. (ANI)

