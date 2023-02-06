Assam Rifles recovers illegal weapons, detains four in Aizawl

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], February 6 (ANI): Aizawl battalion of Assam Rifles in an operation under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Sunday recovered illegal weapons at Hmuifang village and detained four people.

In an official statement issued by the HQ IGAR (East), the 23-sector Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation with CID (SB) based on specific information about a dump of illegal weapons in Hmuifang village in Aizwal.

During the operation, the joint team of the Aizawl battalion of Assam Rifles and the Crime Investigation Department Special Branch (CID)(SB) conducted spot-checking in the area.

During their checking, the team recovered two 22 AK Automatic Rifles (made in China), four 0.22 ammunition and two magazines 53 km East of battalion headquarters in Aizwal.

The Assam Rifles officials through the release stated that the use of such weapons could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities which has been prevented with this recovery.



The apprehended individuals and recovery made was handed over to Sialsuk Police station in Aizawl for further legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles officials considered this recovery important as there is a rising concern about the ongoing smuggling of weapons in Mizoram.

Earlier in two separate operations, the troops of Assam Rifles apprehended three cadres including one cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and two cadres of the People's Liberation Army (P LA) in Manipur's Kakching and Tengnoupal districts.

Sajik Tampak Battalion under the aegis of HQ Inspectorate General Assam Rifle (IGAR) (South) in an operation apprehended an active cadre of UNLF from General area Serou, Kakching district on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended two active Insurgent PLA Cadres in the Tengnoupal district on Saturday. (ANI)

