Assam Rifles recovers miniature rifle, pistol in Mizoram's Aizawl

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 12 (ANI): Troops of Assam Rifles have recovered two weapons and ammunition in Mizoram's Aizawl, as informed by the officials.





A press statement issued by the PRO of IGAR(East) stated that "In its crusade against smuggling activities, Aizawl Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered one Caliber Miniature Rifle, one Caliber Pistol, and ammunition from Kanan Veng area of Aizawl."



The troops recovered one 0.22 Caliber Miniature Rifle, one 0.22 Caliber Pistol, 12 rounds of 0.22 Calibre ammunition. The recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to Mizoram Police Department, Aizawl on Friday, for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

