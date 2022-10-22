Assam Rifles recovers war-like stores in Mizoram's Saiha

Saiha (Mizoram) [India], October 22 (ANI): In a successful major operation, the Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered War like stores (WLS) on Friday.

The operation was carried out in Chapi village of Saiha district based on specific information, according to an official statement on Saturday.

An Operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Tuipang Police on Friday. The team had specific information about the possible smuggling of WLS near Chapi village.



"The party intercepted and searched a kenbo bike. While the bike was being searched, a second kenbo bike tried to make a U-Turn and escape. The bike was subsequently abandoned by the driver as he tried to escape. A party searched the bike while a second party pursued the individual to apprehend him," it said.

Recovery of war-like stores was made from the bike, however, the individual escaped.

The recoveries included one 0.22 Rifle, 30 rounds of ammunition, one hand grenade, and one kenbo bike.

The seized items have been handed over to Tuipang Police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

"Assam Rifles, "Friends of the Hill People" over the years has been reckoned to fight against anti-national activities. This operation is a huge setback for all anti-national activists. The operation's success would go a long way in the establishment of peace and harmony," the statement said. (ANI)

