Assam Rifles rescues civilians, makes efforts to restore peace in violence-hit Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 6 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Saturday rescued safely a group of daily wage labourers and residents of Assam who were trying to flee the violence-hit Manipur in view of the prevailing tense security situation in the northeastern state, read a statement from Assam Rifles.

As per the statement, it was found that civilians were daily wage labourers and residents of Assam who were working in Manipur and were trying to escape the tense security situation.

"All innocent civilians were rescued safely to Cachar by Assam Rifles troops," as per the Assam Rifles statement.

"In view of the prevailing tense situation in Manipur, false rumours are rife which are fueling insecurity among the populace," the statement added.

On May 5, information was received by Assam Rifles at Jiribam about the likely move of armed people in a truck towards Jiribam town, the statement added.



"The internal security columns immediately acted. A suspected truck was stopped at Jiribam - Tamenglong border in which 51 locals were found hiding," it added.

"Quick actions taken by Agartala Sector Assam Rifles doused the false rumours and rescued civilians. The forces are proactively maintaining peace and harmony and are taking all steps to prevent false rumours in Jiribam District, Manipur," the statement added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday again reviewed the situation in Manipur through a video conference meeting with state Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials in the state as well as the Centre.

Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned by Manipur Government on May 3 and 4 in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes which erupted in a few districts of Manipur.

As a result of the proactive and timely response, Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night.

The Army said that situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. "The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," Indian Army had stated. (ANI)

