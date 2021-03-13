Assam Rifles seize areca nuts worth Rs 16 lakhs in Manipur's Chandel district

Chandel (Manipur) [India], March 13 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Thursday seized an illegal consignment of areca nuts worth approximately Rs 16 lakhs from Khengjoy village in Chandel district, said Assam Rifles on Saturday.



According to the Assam Rifles, the recovered items and carriers have been handed over to the police.

"AssamRifles troops in Manipur, on March 11, intercepted and recovered an illegal consignment of Areca nuts worth approx Rs 16 Lakhs from Khengjoi village in Chandel district. Carriers and recovered goods handed over to Police," they tweeted. (ANI)

