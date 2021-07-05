Seized arms, ammunition, and war-like stores
Assam Rifles seize arms, other war-like stores in Manipur's Kamjong

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2021 20:36 IST


Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 5 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Sunday seized arms and other war-like stores from Manipur's Kamjong village along the Indo-Myanmar Border.

" In a well planned and executed operation, Chassad Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) recovered arms, ammunition, and other warlike stores along the Indo-Myanmar Border on 4 July," the Inspector General of Assam Rifles said in a press release.
The haul included two Smith and Wesson M & P AR 15/22 with four magazines, one AK 47 rifle with two magazines and 210 rounds, one M-16 rifle with a magazine, two grenades, one 9 mm pistol with 10 rounds, eight detonators and other warlike stores, the release informed.
The seized arms and warlike stores have been handed over to the Kamjong Police Station for further investigation. (ANI)

