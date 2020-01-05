Assam Rifles seizes contraband drugs worth Rs 3.80 crore along Indo-Myanmar border

Moreh (Manipur) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): The troops of 43 Assam Rifles seized crystal methamphetamine substances worth around Rs 3.80 crore from an unknown individual on Thursday along the Indo-Myanmar border near Moreh town.

"The troops of Chavangphai outpost of 43 Assam Rifles led by Major Rajiv Kumar were conducting area domination along the Indo-Myanmar border on Thursday. Around 9 pm, the team spotted an unknown individual suspected to be a Myanmar national, trying to enter into the Indian side," the Assam Rifles said in a release.

"When the Assam Rifles team challenged him on suspicion, the person retreated and immediately fled towards Myanmar side. The individual dropped a bag while fleeing towards Myanmar side," it added.

After thorough checking of the bag dropped by the unknown person, the team recovered five packets of suspected crystal methamphetamine, popularly known as ICE. The consignment weighed 5.2 kg and is valued at around Rs 3.80 crore in the international market. (ANI)

