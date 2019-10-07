Assam Rifles seizes drugs worth Rs 1.23 cr, accused at large

Manipur (Assam) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The troops of Assam Rifles">Assam Rifles have seized drugs worth Rs 1.23 crore in Khudengthabi area of Assam's Tengnoupal district.

The search teams, after receiving specific inputs regarding the transportation of drugs, increased vigilance in the area. They tracked two persons and chased them.

The men evaded the teams by running into the nearby forest area. However, a bag containing brown sugar was recovered from the spot. The incident happened on October 5.

"The recovered items have been handed over to the Moreh police station for further investigation," the Assam Rifles">Assam Rifles said in an official statement. (ANI)

