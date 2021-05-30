Assam Rifles seizes Rs 9 crore worth contraband from Manipur, Mizoram

Bishnupur/Lawngtlai (Manipur/Mizoram) [India], May 29 (ANI): Smuggled goods worth over Rs 9 crore were seized in multiple joint operations in Mizoram and Manipur, Assam Rifles said on Friday.

In a joint operation with Customs Preventive Force, Assam Police seized 39 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 51.94 Lakhs from Lawngtlai District of Mizoram.

In another operation, Assam Rifles seized contraband items to include Betel Nuts, Opium, and Timber worth Rs 9.24 crores in Tengnoupal District in Manipur.

"Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles on 28 May in a joint operation with Customs Preventive Force recovered 39 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 51.94 Lakhs at Sangau Village, Lawngtlai District in Mizoram," tweeted official account of Assam Rifles.



" Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles on 28 May intercepted two trucks and recovered contraband items to include Betel Nuts, Opium and Timber worth Rs 9.24 Crores near Khudengthabi Village, Tengnoupal District in Manipur," It said in another tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, the Loktak Battalion of Assam Rifles had also apprehended one active Zeliangrong United Front-Jenchui (ZUF-J) cadre from Molhoi Village, Bishnupur District in Manipur. (ANI)