Chandel (Manipur) [India], March 28 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Saturday seized an illegal consignment of smuggled Burmese Teak Wood worth approximately Rs 1.6 crores near Bongmol village of Chandel district.
According to the Assam Rifles, the recovered items and carriers have been handed over to the concerned department.
"AssamRifles troops in Manipur, on March 27, intercepted and recovered an illegal consignment of smuggled Burmese Teak Wood worth Approx Rs 1.6 crores near Bongmol village of Chandel district. Carriers and recovered goods were handed over to the concerned department," they tweeted. (ANI)
Assam Rifles seizes smuggled Burmese Teak Wood worth Rs 1.6 crores in Manipur's Chandel district
ANI | Updated: Mar 28, 2021 09:16 IST
Chandel (Manipur) [India], March 28 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Saturday seized an illegal consignment of smuggled Burmese Teak Wood worth approximately Rs 1.6 crores near Bongmol village of Chandel district.