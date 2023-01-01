Assam Rifles stops smuggling bid, recover drugs worth Rs 31 lakh

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], January 1 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam rifles and the Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl, recovered heroin worth Rs 31.05 Lakh. According to an Assam rifles statement, the incident took place on the Champhai-Aizawal Road, in the Champhai district of Mizoram.

Three persons were also arrested in connection with the incident.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl, based on specific information on Friday, December 30.

"The seized consignment, vehicle and the apprehended individuals were handed over to Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl on 30 December 2022 for further legal proceedings," said the Assam Rifles statement.

The Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. The Assam Rifles is regularly conducting such operations against smuggling activities in the northeast state.

On December 29, in another joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics department of Aizwal and the Assam Rifles personnel recovered Methamphetamine tablets worth nearly seven crore rupees from the Tuikhurhlu area of the Aizawal district.

As per the official press release from the Assam Rifles, two vehicles were also seized in this incident. (ANI)