Assam Rifles troops recover smuggled timber worth Rs 96 lakh in Manipur

Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], March 31 (ANI): Assam Rifles troops in Manipur intercepted and recovered smuggled timber worth approximately Rs 96 lakhs near Shangshak village of Ukhrul district on Tuesday.



The carrier and recovered goods have been handed over to the concerned department, Assam Rifles said.

