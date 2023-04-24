Assam: Schools, colleges to remain closed on April 24 in storm-hit Tinsukia

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], April 23 (ANI): Following severe thunderstorm and hailstorm in parts of the district resulting in a trail of devastation, the Tinsukia district administration of Assam has ordered to close all schools and colleges of the district on April 24.

An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia district said, "In view of severe thunder and hailstorm that occurred in the night of Saturday and Sunday evening resulting in a trail of devastation and considering the severity of the situation and in the interest of the safety and security of the students, all schools and colleges of Tinsukia district will remain closed on April 24."

Swapneel Paul, Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia district told ANI that, two persons died in a severe storm in the Doomdooma area of the district.

According to the district administration, around 37,200 people in 54 villages have been affected by severe storms and hailstorms.



Earlier on Friday, a 7-year-old child died and more than 400 houses were affected in Assam's Karimganj district after a severe storm hit the state.

Arpita Dutta Mazumder, Patharkandi Revenue Circle Officer told ANI that as per the initial report as many as 428 families of five Village Panchayats of Patharkandi have been affected by the storm.

He said that a 7-year-old child died after a house collapsed due to a storm in the Patharkandi area.

Several houses were damaged with roofs being blown off, he added.

According to the district administration, the storm uprooted trees and electric poles in the area. (ANI)

