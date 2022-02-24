Assam: Security cover, facilities of prospective ex-Chief Ministers revoked

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 24: Assam government on Wednesday announced that it has revoked the facilities of accommodation and full security coverage provided to former Chief Ministers of Assam prospectively.



However, the living ex-Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal and Prafulla Kumar Mahanta will continue to avail the facilities.





The new system will be started with the current Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.



The press statement issued by the Assam government stated: "Government of Assam revoked the facilities of accommodation and full security coverage provided to Ex-Chief Ministers of Assam prospectively in pursuance of the decision taken by the Cabinet in its meeting held on January 1, 2022. However, the present Ex-Chief Ministers of Assam shall continue to avail the facilities."



On January 1 this year, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, "Today, the state cabinet has decided that from me, former Chief Minister will not be entitled to any privileges. My entourage will be half from the day after tomorrow in Guwahati and it will come down to 7-8 vehicles from 22." (ANI)

