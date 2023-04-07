Assam: Security forces intensify operations against ULFA (I), apprehend over 100 cadres in one year

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): Security Forces have intensified their efforts towards restoring normalcy in Upper Assam wherein in certain pockets United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) (I) is still conducting its nefarious activities, officials said on Thursday.

United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA) (I) is a banned outfit in the state.



A senior Indian army official said that, in past one year, Security Forces have apprehended 107 cadres/ Over Ground Workers of ULFA (I), recovered 60 weapons and with a good soft approach ensured suthe rrender of 22 cadres and prevented the recruitment of another 64.

Defence source on conditions of anonymity said that a 'whole of government approach' towards restoring complete normalcy in the last few remaining pockets of Upper Assam is in place and being executed.

Incidentally, the ideological construct of ULFA (I) has long been marginalised by exponential development in the state backed by the stable government which even led to large number of cadres being apprehended, weapons recovered, cadres surrendering and recruitment being prevented. (ANI)

