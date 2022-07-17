Assam: Security forces nab Naga militant from Sadiya

Sadiya (Assam) [India], July 17 (ANI): Troops of the Indian Army's Rupai Battalion of Red Shield Division launched an operation along with Sadiya Police and apprehended an active Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) cadre in the general area of New Balijan of Sadiya district, Assam.



The swift action of the security forces on Saturday resulted in the apprehension of the active cadre along with one 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine and four live rounds.



On further questioning, the individual confessed that he belongs to the Eastern Naga National Government outfit and was involved in extortion activities.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Rangashor Chakma, 25, resident of Changlang of Arunachal Pradesh who was involved in extortion activities.

He has been handed over to the police for further investigation. (ANI)

