Assam: Security forces recover huge cache of arms, ammunition

Guwahati [Assam], Sept 24 (ANI): Indian Army in a joint operation with Assam Police and SSB recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, high explosives, and other war-like stores in Chirang district of lower Assam on Tuesday.

Officials said that these recoveries were made from Gabrukhunda inside Panbari Reserve Forest.

The operation was launched on specific intelligence. The columns assisted by army tracker dog recovered eight packets containing a cache of arms and ammunition, believed to be associated with insurgent organisation NDFB (S).

Nine factory-made rifle, 11 country-made rifles, 162 Assorted ammunition, 17 kg explosives, two radio sets and other warlike stores.

The items were subsequently seized by Chirang Police and taken to Panabari police station.

Officials said the success of the operation will go a long way in ensuring peace in BTAD and Assam and thwart any nefarious designs of anti-national elements with BTAD elections to be held early next year. (ANI)

