Assam sees 33.18 pc polling till 11:30 am

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): Assam recorded a voter turnout of 33.18 per cent till 11:30 am on Tuesday in the third and final phase of the state assembly polls, as per the data provided by the Election Commission.

With 41.09 per cent turnout, Bijni district registered the highest voter turnout so far, while North Salmara witnessed the lowest with 25.95 voting percentage.

Among the 40 constituencies in the third phase, the Jalukbari constituency saw a turnout of 32 per cent, while Jania and Hajo seats have witnessed 34 and 40.20 per cent polling respectively.

Pollings in the tea-garden state of Assam began on Tuesday morning with security arrangements in place.

Earlier today, Assam Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote at a polling station in Guwahati's Amingaon.

This phase will decide the fate of 337 candidates across 40 constituencies of 12 districts in the state, including Sarma in the Jalukbari constituency.

There are a total of 12 female candidates and 325 male candidates in the fray, whose fates will be decided by 79,19,641 general electors in the third phase.

The Assembly elections for 126 seats are being held in three phases. The first phase took place on March 27, the second phase took place on April 1 and the final phase of the Assam polls is being held today.

The first phase witnessed a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent, while a voter turnout of nearly 74.76 per cent was recorded in the second phase. (ANI)