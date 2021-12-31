Assam set to vaccinate 15-18 age group from Jan 3

Dispur (Assam) [India], December 31 (ANI): Assam government has announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for students aged between 15 to 18 years will start from January 3, 2022.

Speaking to ANI, the Assam health minister said the vaccination drive for children will begin with educational institutions.

"We are starting from January 3 to vaccinate children under the 15-18 age group. It will begin with educational institutions," Mahanta said.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Vaccination for children aged between 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022."

This comes after Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for kids aged between 12-18 years, said official sources. (ANI)