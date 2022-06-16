Assam sets target to generate 3000-4000 MW solar energy

Diphu (Assam) [India], June 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the Assam government has set a target to generate 3000-4000 Mega-Watt (MW) solar energy in the state.



"We have set a target to generate 3000-4000 MW solar power in the state. One solar power project will be started at Bilasipara soon," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.



Addressing the media at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district, the Assam Chief Minister stressed that there were narrow possibilities of hydroelectric power projects in Karbi Anglong and also cited uneven water presence in the region as the major reason behind the move.





"We have to get done a solar power project in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao district. I am not an adherent to doing hydropower projects here. There is no regular flow of water here that's why the Longnit project did not succeed. We have planned to do solar power projects in both hilly districts - Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao," Sarma said.



Earlier on May 31, the Assam Chief Minister inaugurated the 70 MW Amguri Solar Park in a bid to strengthen the power sector of the state with a focus on renewable energy. (ANI)



