Assam signs 8 petroleum mining lease with OIL

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Assam government on Tuesday signed eight Petroleum mining lease blocks with Oil India Ltd. (OIL).

The eight PML blocks are Dibrugarh, Dibrugarh Extension, Hugrijan Extension, Borhapjan, Borhat, Moran, Dumduma Extension and Mechaki Extension.

Assam government is expected to receive more than Rs 2000 crore from Oil India Limited annually.



Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Jogen Mohan, Dr K.K. Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Mines and Minerals Department, Nandita Dutta, Secretary to Mines and Minerals Department, Prasanta Borkakoty, RCE of Oil India Ltd were present on the occasion, which was held at the conference hall of the minister's office at Dispur.

On behalf of the Assam government, Ananda Kumar Das, Joint Secretary and Director (Geology and Mining) and for the OIL Agadh Medhi, Executive Director (Frontier Basin), OIL signed the deed.

The Assam minister assured that the state government would provide all possible support to OIL in its quest for hydrocarbon.

He requested OIL to enhance the employment generation for the local people and emphasised the need for national self-reliance in energy and economic growth of the country. (ANI)

