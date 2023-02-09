Assam: Slain militant of ULFA-I was involved in civilian, cop killings, says police

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], February 9 (ANI): The slain militant identified as Uttam Lahon alias Uday Asom, was involved in several kidnappings as well as civilian and Police official killings, the police said on Thursday.

"Uday Asom was an important cadre of ULFA. He was an expert in IED-making. He was involved in civilian and Police officials' killings. He was also involved in several kidnappings. His groups managed to flee. We have launched an operation to nab the group," said Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia district, while talking to ANI.

Notably, Uday Asom of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) was killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces along with the recovery of arms and ammunition in Assam's Tinsukia district, officials said on Thursday.



The official added militants were planning to carry out an attack on senior police officials.

"The encounter took place at Malugaon area near Ledo. One ULFA-I militant was killed on the spot and other members of the militant group fled from the area by taking advantage of darkness," Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said.

The security personnel recovered one small arm, one rifle, two grenades, IED materials, and other war-like stores from the encounter site, they said

The banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) took responsibility for the ambush on an Indian army patrol party in Assam's Tinsukia district in November last year. (ANI)

