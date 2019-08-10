Assam State Zoo acquires 2 Asiatic lions from Gujarat

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Assam State Zoo recently acquired a pair of Asiatic lions from the Sukkerbhag Zoo in Gujarat.

Dhiren and Rani, the lion pair have adjusted well to conditions in Assam, according to Tejas Mariswamy, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Assam State Zoo.

One of the two species of lions found in the world, the Asiatic Lion in the wild is found only in Gujarat.

The Lion pair brought to Assam State Zoo have their parental root in the Gir national park, Gujarat. It is, therefore, a great acquisition for the state zoo. Without the support of forest minister sir and the head of forest force Assam and chief wildlife warden Assam the achievement would not have been possible.

"We have got two Asiatic Lions from Gujarat. We are happy. We have been taking care of them," Tejas Mariswamy, Divisional Forest Officer told ANI.

The zoo plans to breed them in captivity and will ensure the purity of the species will be maintained. "We plan to collaborate with other zoos in the country which have pure Asiatic lions to have a collaborative breeding program," Mariswamy said.

The Assam State Zoo in future plans to take up more number of exchange proposal as a change in the bloodline is very important for any species to maintain the good health of animals. (ANI)

