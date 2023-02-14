Assam: Three killed, several injured in clash between two groups over family dispute

Barpeta (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): At least three people including a woman were killed and several others injured in a clash between two groups over a family dispute at the Sorbhog area in Assam's Barpeta district, informed police officials on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place in the Kalbari area near Sorbhog.

Superintendent of Police of Barpeta district Amitava Sinha said that in the clash between two groups, three people were killed.



Among the three deceased persons, two were identified as Hasmot Ali and his son Saiful Islam.

"One group set a house on fire where we found a dead body and we suspect that it is a female body. Following the incident, the police team reached the spot and started an investigation. We have so far detained 14 people," Sinha said.

The police officer further said that several motorcycles and properties were damaged in the incident.

"The clash broke out between two groups over a long-standing property dispute," the police officer said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

