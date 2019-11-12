Assam: Three NDFB-S cadres apprehended in Chirang, weapon recovered

Chirang (Assam) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Three men belonging to the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (S) were apprehended by security forces on Monday.

The three were identified as Naren Basumatary, Dwhwo Daimary and Sayaram and were apprehended from Chirang forest near Bhutan border.

Security forces have also recovered weapons and ammunition from them. More details awaited. (ANI)

