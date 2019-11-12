Chirang (Assam) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Three men belonging to the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (S) were apprehended by security forces on Monday.
The three were identified as Naren Basumatary, Dwhwo Daimary and Sayaram and were apprehended from Chirang forest near Bhutan border.
Security forces have also recovered weapons and ammunition from them. More details awaited. (ANI)
Assam: Three NDFB-S cadres apprehended in Chirang, weapon recovered
ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:36 IST
