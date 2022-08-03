Assam: Three operatives of Karbi United Liberation Army arrested

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], August 3 (ANI): A member of Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA) was injured during an encounter with police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter occurred in the Manja area in Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday morning.

KULA is a newly floated militant group in the state which was founded by youths and is organized by them.



After getting the information about suspicious activity by the group in the Marea, The Assam Police reached the location and then, the militants opened fire at the police. In this encounter, a member of the KULA got injured. No police personnel is injured.

Police also arrested three militants including the self-styled Chairman of the outfit and recovered arms and ammunition in possession from them.

Pushpraj Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Karbi Anglong district, told ANI that Karbi Anglong district police had launched the operation based on intelligence input.

"The self-styled Chairman of the militant outfit identified as D. P. Kronjang alias Daniel Teron was injured during the encounter and he was rushed to hospital. We have arrested two other leaders of the newly floated militant outfit and recovered arms, ammunition, dresses, letter pad, etc from the site," Pushpraj Singh said.

The arrested militants were identified as Sedeng Tungan alias Pronob Timung, General Secretary of KULA and Arak Ejang alias Thengtom Hanse, Finance Secretary of KULA. (ANI)

