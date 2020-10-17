Assam to disband Madrasa Board, convert state-run madrasas to general schools

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 17 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that Madrasa Board will be disbanded and all state-run madrasas will be converted into general schools.

"We will disband the madrasa board. We will withdraw the notification granting equivalence to madrasa education and general education and we will convert all the state-run madrasas into general schools," said Sarma.

"No intention of closing private madrasas. We are bringing regulation: Pupil will be clearly told why they are in madrasa. They have to introduce science and maths in the curriculum. They have to register with the state. The constitutional mandate has to be respected but can retain the character of a madrasa," he added.

Sarma asserted that this decision has been taken based on research.



Sarma also said that schools are set to open in the State next month, but parents and school authorities who do not want to open schools and want to carry on online classes can do so.

"Hostels will reopen from 1st December and schools from 1st November. We have divided sections and days in a way to ensure that the institution doesn't become overcrowded. There will be two streams: 8.30 am-12.30 pm and 1.30-4.30 pm. Students can come only three days a week," said Sarma.

"We have also given an option that if some parents or school authorities do not want to open school and want to carry on online classes, they can do that. We will not be insisting on mandatory attendance this year, because this is voluntary participation," he added.

Earlier Sarma had said that the state-run madrasas in Assam will either be converted into regular schools or they will be shut down, after teachers are transferred to schools, following a notification which will be released in November this year.

Sarma said that in order to bring uniformity, teaching the Quran at the cost of government exchequer could not be allowed to go on, as then provisions would be needed for the religious education of other communities too. (ANI)

