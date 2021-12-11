Assam to extend tenure of women reservation in urban local bodies

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 11 (ANI): With the aim to enable women representation in governance and decision-making process, the Assam cabinet on Friday decided to amend the Assam Municipal Act 1956 to provide women reservations for 10 years.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the cabinet also decided to bring an amendment to The Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1969 to extend the tenure of women reservation up to 10 years in direct elections to posts of Councillors of the Corporation.

Among the other key decision taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister include Assam Agro-forestry Development Board to be established tor incentivising farmers and growers to take up panting of trees in their land, allotment of 8.02 acres of land here to Heraka Seva Trust for the construction of a cultural centre and approval of the Assam Procurement Preference Policy, 2021.

Assam Agro-forestry Development Board is believed to serve as a platform to establish farmers, industry and other stakeholders Partnership among

The cabinet also decided to establish a super-speciality hospital at IIT Guwahati Campus in North Guwahati in association with IIT Guwahati.

Taking to Twitter Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In today's Cabinet meeting, we took several decisions including reservation for women in Urban Local Bodies, government jobs to kin of Majuli boat incident, improving water quality in eco-sensitive zones, providing water and sanitation in rural areas and facilitating the growth of MSEs, among others." (ANI)