Assam to focus on increasing export of agricultural goods, says Assam CM Hemanta after meeting with NITI Aayog

New Delhi [India] August 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday discussed the modernization of the agriculture sector while attending the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in Delhi.

The meeting mainly concentrated on the reduction of imports and finding more ways to produce paddy, millet, oil, pulses and others.

The Assam CM said, "Last year, export was around Rs 50 lakh crore and the Prime Minister is now working on increasing it."

"The main theme which I have seen is that the Prime Minister wants to make India an 'Atmanirbhar' country, imports to India should be reduced and exports from the country should be increased," he added.

A detailed discussion on National Education Policy was also held.

Sarma said, "In the discussion, representing Assam I informed about the implementation of the National Education Policy, modernization of the agriculture sector, and urbanization in the state.

Later in the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on Amrit Mahotsav, Har Ghar Tiranga and Urban Administration.



"The third meeting of the central committee which has been formed for the celebration of Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav across the country was held yesterday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Sarma.

The CM also congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar for winning the Vice Presidential election with a huge margin.

"I congratulate Jagdeep Dhankhar on behalf of Assam who won the Vice Presidential election with a huge margin. Recently I met him at Banga Bhawan. Today morning, the Chief Minister of Tripura had come to the Assam Bhawan and it was just a courtesy meeting, not any political meeting. I don't think that any untoward situation will happen in Assam during the Independence Day celebration, it will be celebrated peacefully,"

He also wished to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day with a proud feeling.

The 7th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held at Rashtrapati Bhawan's Cultural Centre in the national capital on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers of the States and Union Territories, legislators, Lt Governors of UTs, Ex-Officio Members, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog and Union Ministers as Special Invitees. However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the meeting.

Notably, this meeting is the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019.

The agenda of the NITI Aayog meeting includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses; implementation of the National Education Policy-school education; implementation of the National Education Policy-higher education; and urban governance. (ANI)

