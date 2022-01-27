Assam to launch Project Sadbhavana from Feb 1, dispose of old files lying since 1990s in state secretariat

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 27 (ANI): Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that as a potential step towards citizen-centric governance, it will launch project Sadbhavana on February 1 to dispose of all pending files lying in the State secretariat since the 1900s.

The move is aimed at giving succour to people as well as taking governance to people's doorsteps.

As a prelude to the launch of the project, Chief Minister held an interaction with IAS, ACS, Assam Secretariat Service Officers, other officers of Janata Bhawan and heads of the departments at Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium on January 25 evening and asked them to lend their support for the success of the project.

As per the official release issued by the Assam Chief Minister's office, it may be noted that under the project the files pending for several reasons for years together will be disposed so that quick governance can be rendered to the people of the state. Under the project, all the pending files till the period of May 10, 2021, will be taken up for disposal. In the next step files following this period will be taken up.



Along with project Sadbhavana, a Swachhata Abhiyan in Janata Bhawan will also be launched to give a facelift of the cleanliness aspect in all the departments in the Secretariat. Interacting with the officers, Chief Minister said that the success of the project will invariably be dependent on the cooperation of the officers and employees of the State Secretariat.

He, therefore, requested them to lend their cooperation towards the success of the project wherein files from the 1990s and onwards will be disposed. He said that as a part of the project a portal will be created and citizens can apply through that portal citing the file numbers and correspondence details.

Accordingly, the government will take steps for disposing the files. Even without file numbers and correspondence details, the government will dispose the files as per laid down government procedures, Sarma added.

The Chief Minister also said that State government is on the threshold of a real breakthrough and which will be people centric development. He, therefore, asked the officers to be open and flexible, resort to out of the box thinking to take governance at the door step of the people of the state. He said that the aim of project Sadbhavana is to present responsive administration to the people so that the state can expedite its journey to become one of the top performing states in the country.

Sarma said that since the spirit of the project is to help people who are seeking government response, the officers and staff responsible for the implementation of the project should adopt sympathy and empathy for public interests. He also urged upon the officers to apply their minds for seamless transition of the present system to an e-office system which will be an offshoot of the project Sadbhavana. (ANI)

