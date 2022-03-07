Assam: Top Maoist leader Kanchan Da and his aide arrested from Cachar

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 7 (ANI): In a major success, the Assam police have arrested the most wanted top Maoist leader Kanchan Da from the Cachar district of Assam on Sunday evening, the police said on Monday.

Police had also arrested one Akash Orang who is an Assam state-level member of the outlawed along with 72-year-old Kanchan Da from the Patimara tea garden area under Udharbond police station in Cachar district.

Guwahati City Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh on Monday said that it is a big victory for Assam police and also the forces fighting for sovereignty and national security.

"We have received information that a top Maoist leader is camping in the bordering district of Assam. For the last two months, we have been running operations and we missed him two or three times. We finally caught him yesterday (March 6). Yesterday evening a team of Guwahati city police trace the person at 16 no line of Patimara tea garden under Udharband police station of Cachar district and caught him and he confessed during interrogation that he is Kanchan Da," Harmeet Singh said.



Police had recovered one laptop, other devices, mobile phone, Maoist literature, Rs 3.60 lakh.

"His (Kanchan Da) main task to visit Assam was to set up a state-level team of CPI (Maoist) in Assam and to set up a red corridor from a neighbouring country, engage youth, to manage weapons and terror funding. He had been in touch to set up a completely new system of Maoism in Assam. Rs 3.60 lakh recovered in possession from him," Harmeet Singh said.

The top police official further said, "It is a big success and the central agencies are in touch with us."

"There are about 200 cases against Kanchan Da in different parts of the country. Rewards on his name is about Rs 3 crore," Harmeet Singh said.

The Guwahati City Police Commissioner also said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who holds the Home department, monitors law and order, anti-insurgency, anti-terrorism, anti-drugs campaigns very closely and he is aware of this big success. (ANI)

