Assam: Two Army men killed, three injured in road accident

Sonitpur (Assam) [India], June 4 (ANI): Two Army men were killed while three others were severely injured when an Army vehicle met with an accident in the Sonitpur district in Assam on Tuesday.

The Army vehicle turned turtle at Nakarahola while on its way to Rangapara from the camp in Phulbari.

The injured jawans were taken to Tezpur Army hospital for treatment.

The identity of the deceased jawans is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

