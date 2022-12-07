Assam: Two arrested for duping person on pretext of selling car

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 6 (ANI): The Assam Police on Tuesday arrested two persons accused of duping a person on the pretext of selling a car and robbing cash and valuables.

The arrested persons are Chandrapur-based Mousumi Mishra and Udit Deka, both residents of Senduri Ali at Zoo Road.

According to Guwahati City Police, the duo duped a person from Nalbari on the pretext of selling a car and robbed him of cash and valuables.



They have recovered and seized Gold rings, one signed chequebook of the victim, packs of contraceptives, Rs 12,000 in cash, one car and several other articles from their possession.

The duo has been booked under sections 120 (B) (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

