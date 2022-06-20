Assam: Two die in Cachar landslide

Cachar (Assam) [India], June 19 (ANI): As many as two people were killed on Saturday night during a landslide in the Cachar district of Assam.

The incident took place at the Borakhai tea estate area of Cachar where a large portion of land slipped from the hilltop over a house.



The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team, local administration and police rushed to the spot on Sunday and recovered the bodies of two persons from the debris.

The district Zila Parishad President Amitabh Rai informed that he came to the spot after receiving news of the tragic incident and said, "Two persons died in the landslide incident. The bodies of both have been recovered. The situation is very horrific."



The persons deceased have been identified as Chandana Ri and her father-in-law Shibu Ri.

Meanwhile, in the day, it was notified that the Berenga Betukandi area in the Cachar district was also flooded with rainwater.

As per the reports, the entire area is now flooded after an embankment of the Barak river was washed away.

Earlier, floods and resultant landslides in Assam claimed 62 lives this year so far.

In the last 24 hours, eight people died after drowning in flood waters - two each in Barpeta and Karimganj districts, one each in Darrang, Hailakandi, Nalbari and Sonitpur districts and eight people are still missing.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), out of 62 people, 51 people died in floods while 11 persons lost their lives in landslides.

Nearly 31 lakh people of 32 districts - Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, have been affected by the second wave of the deluge. (ANI)

