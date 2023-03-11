Assam: Two govt employees arrested for accepting bribes

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 11 (ANI): Two government employees were caught red-handed for accepting bribes on Friday by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

The arrested government employees were identified as Kanak Chandra Baruah, Lat Mandal, Office of the Revenue Circle Officer, Kalaigaon in Udalguri district and Dilip Borah, Gaonburah (village headman).

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said that, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Kanak Chandra Baruah, Lat Mandal, Office of the Revenue Circle Officer, Kalaigaon in Udalguri district in conspiracy with Dilip Borah, Gaonburah of No.1 Amguri, Kalaigaon had demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing land mutation documents of the complainant.

"The amount was later reduced to Rs 5,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the government employees," Rajib Saikia said.



The Assam police CPRO said that, accordingly on March 10, a trap was laid in the office of the Revenue Circle Officer, Kalaigaon in Udalguri district. Dilip Borah, Gaonburah was caught red handed immediately after he accepted Rs 4,500 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.

'In the same trap operation, Kanak Chandra Baruah, Lat Mandal was also apprehended for demanding bribe and conspiring with the Gaonburah in the bribery. Subsequently, both of them have been arrested by the team after getting sufficient evidence," Rajib Saikia said.

A case has been registered in ACB Police Station on March 10 under Section 120(B) IPC, 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.



Necessary legal action is underway. (ANI)