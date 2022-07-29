Assam: Two govt officials caught red-handed for taking bribes

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): Assam police on Friday arrested two government officials for taking bribes. The arrested government officials were identified as Barasha Borah Bordoloi, Superintendent of Excise of Morigaon district and Nabojyoti Sarma, Head Teacher of Phatika Chuwa LP School in Dibrugarh district.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said that a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam to the effect that Barasha Borah Bordoloi, Superintendent of Excise, Morigaon had demanded a sum of Rs one lakh as a bribe from the complainant for converting his bar license from IMFL 'ON' to IMFL 'OFF'.

Both officials demanded money and the complainants were informed about this by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption of Assam police. The teams of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption laid trap and caught them red handed in two separate ops today.



"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Superintendent of Police, Morigaon, who in turn took up the matter with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for taking needful legal action. Accordingly, a trap was laid today near the office chamber of the accused officer situated in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon jointly by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption, Assam and Morigaon District Police. Barasha Borah Bordoloi was caught red handed immediately after she accepted bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in her office chamber at 11-50 am. The tainted bribe money was seized from the possession of Barasha Borah Bordoloi in the presence of independent witnesses. An additional amount of Rs 20000 has also been recovered from the bag of the public servant in her office chamber soon after trap operation," Rajib Saikia said.

He further said that a case has been registered in ACB police station on July 29 vide ACB P.S case no - 19/2022 u/s 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Barasha Borah Bordoloi.

In a separate operation, a team of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam caught Nabojyoti Sarma, Head Teacher of Phatika Chuwa L.P. School who has been working in the office of the Block Elementary Education Officer(BEEO), Khowang in Dibrugarh district, red-handed while taking bribe.

"A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam to the effect that Nabojyoti Sarma had demanded bribe from the complainant for supplying the complainant a copy of his service book. Unwilling to pay the bribe the complainant had approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam for legal action. Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam near the Office of the Block Elementary Education Officer, Khowang. Nabojyoti Sarma was caught red-handed immediately after accepting demanded bribe from the complainant at 1-30 pm. The tainted bribe money was seized from the possession of Nabojyoti Sarma in the presence of independent witnesses," Rajib Saikia said.

A case has been registered in ACB police station on July 29 vide ACB P.S case no - 20/2022 u/s 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Nabojyoti Sarma and necessary legal follow-up actions are underway. (ANI)

