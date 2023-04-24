Assam: Two killed, over 41, 400 people affected due to severe storm

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 23 (ANI): As many as two people were killed and more than 41,400 people from 144 villages have been affected in different districts of Assam after rainfall, hailstorm and severe storm in the past 48 hours, said the officials.

The deceased were identified as Bijoy Manki (57) and Dev Kumar Thakur (26).

According to the report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two people were killed in the Doomdooma area in the Tinsukia district after a severe storm hit the district on Saturday and a total of 41,410 people from 144 villages of Hailakandi, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Goalpara, Cachar, Dhubri, Bongaigaon districts have affected in a severe storm.

The ASDMA report stated that various houses were also damaged due to the storm and rain.



"633 kutcha houses, 42 pucca houses were partially damaged and 205 kutcha houses, three pucca houses were fully damaged and five other institutions were also affected," said the report.

"Five cows died due to lightning in the Bandarmatha area in the Goalpara district on Saturday, added the report.

The ASDMA report also stated that puncturing holes in metal roof sheets were caused by hailstorms resulting in roof leakage of 85 houses at Ghilaguri, Dabli, and Digdari villages under Dangtal Revenue Circle in Bongaigaon district.

"24 villages of Dhubri district were also affected by the severe storm," added the report.

Further, the report informed that due to hailstorms, and storms, many trees, and electric poles were uprooted in many parts of the state. (ANI)

