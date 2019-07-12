Two people died after massive flood swallowed their boat on Friday, in Golaghat (Photo/ANI)
Two people died after massive flood swallowed their boat on Friday, in Golaghat (Photo/ANI)

Assam: Two men died after heavy rains trigger floods in Golaghat

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:21 IST

Golaghat (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): Two men died after their boat drowned in floods triggered by heavy rains, in Kamar Gaon village here. Over two lakh people across the state have been affected due to the deluge.
The deceased men have been identified as Sagar Bhuiyan and Amrit Hazarika.
"Two men lost their lives when their boat flipped and drowned in the flood water. We started searching for these men after receiving information from Kamar Gaon village head that those two men had gone to cut the grass but didn't return," informed a police official, Mayurjeet Gogoi.
Many districts across the state are reeling under massive flood and heavy rains.
Incessant downpour in the state has led to a flood like situation in 11 districts of the state, affecting a total of 530 villages.
According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, as of 5 pm on July 10, a total of 13,267.74 hectares of crop area was devastated and 2,07,098 people across the state have been affected by the floods.
The 11 districts which have been hit by the floods include -- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Jorhat, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Majuli, Chirang, Dibrugarh and Golaghat.
The Brahmaputra River is currently flowing above the danger level at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat. Dikhow, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari and Beki rivers are also flowing above the danger level.
Excess water from the Ronganodi Hydro Electric Project has been released in Lakhimpur district, adding to the woes of the people. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:08 IST

NHRC seeks detailed report from U'khand DGP on custodial death...

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Uttarakhand DGP Anil K Raturi, seeking a detailed report on the death of 18 years old boy in the police custody on July 11 in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:08 IST

Cops booked for youth's custodial death in Uttarakhand

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): A case has been registered against five policemen in connection with an alleged custodial death of a youth in Sitarganj area of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand, the police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:04 IST

Man injured in blast while making explosive device in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): A man was injured in a blast which took place when he was allegedly making an explosive device along with terrorists in Zasoo area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:04 IST

TRS leader Nalluri Srinivas, kidnapped three days ago, found...

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Nalluri Srinivas, who was kidnapped by Maoists three days ago, was found dead in Sukma District of Chattisgarh on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:02 IST

Goyal credits Modi with turnaround of Rae Bareli coach factory,...

New Delhi, July 12 (ANI) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government for the turnaround of Rae Bareli's Modern Coach Factory (MCF) while lambasting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi saying not a single coach was produced during the rule of Congress

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:47 IST

55 FDI proposals received till June this year: Goyal

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Fiftyfive FDI proposals have been received till June this year, government said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:41 IST

Rajya Sabha rejects private member bill seeking reservation in...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Friday rejected by voice vote a private member bill seeking reservation in Parliament and Assemblies to OBC communities in proportion to their population.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:35 IST

Goa CM seeks resignations of four ministers

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 12 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday sought the resignation of four of his ministers as he wants to induct four new faces into the cabinet to accommodate the Congress defectors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:33 IST

NHRC issues notice to Haryana DGP in case of gang-rape of minor...

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notice to the Haryana Director General of Police, asking for a detailed report in the case of gang-rape of a 12-year-old Dalit girl in Nuh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:32 IST

Firemen attacked in Gurugram for reaching late to douse flames

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Angry residents in Gurugram's DLF Phase -3 attacked fire department officials over delay in reaching the spot where a fire broke out in the early hours of Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:29 IST

NHRC issues notice to TN DGP over suicide of man in police custody

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice, to the Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu over reported suicide of a man in police custody in Cuddalore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:18 IST

Locals thrash goon for robbing motorcyclist

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], July 12 (ANI): Locals here caught and thrashed a man for allegedly committing a loot in the area. Three of his accomplices, however, managed to escape.

Read More
iocl