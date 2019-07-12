Assam: Two men died after heavy rains trigger floods in Golaghat

Golaghat (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): Two men died after their boat drowned in floods triggered by heavy rains, in Kamar Gaon village here. Over two lakh people across the state have been affected due to the deluge.

The deceased men have been identified as Sagar Bhuiyan and Amrit Hazarika.

"Two men lost their lives when their boat flipped and drowned in the flood water. We started searching for these men after receiving information from Kamar Gaon village head that those two men had gone to cut the grass but didn't return," informed a police official, Mayurjeet Gogoi.

Many districts across the state are reeling under massive flood and heavy rains.

Incessant downpour in the state has led to a flood like situation in 11 districts of the state, affecting a total of 530 villages.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, as of 5 pm on July 10, a total of 13,267.74 hectares of crop area was devastated and 2,07,098 people across the state have been affected by the floods.

The 11 districts which have been hit by the floods include -- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Jorhat, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Majuli, Chirang, Dibrugarh and Golaghat.

The Brahmaputra River is currently flowing above the danger level at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat. Dikhow, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari and Beki rivers are also flowing above the danger level.

Excess water from the Ronganodi Hydro Electric Project has been released in Lakhimpur district, adding to the woes of the people. (ANI)

