Razan Singh Superintendent of Police (SP), Kokrajhar while speaking to ANI (ANI)
Assam: Two Moists killed in encounter in Kokrajhar

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:30 IST

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Two Maoists were killed in an encounter in Saraibil area of Kokrajhar on Friday, said police.
An AK 47 rifle, a magazine, five 7.65 mm live bullets, a motorcycle and two mobile phones have also been recovered.
"In the wee hours of Friday, two Maoists were riding on a bike and when they were asked to stop, they started firing at the police personnel. An exchange of fire continued between the police sleuths and Maoists for around 10 minutes," said Razan Singh Superintendent of Police (SP), Kokrajhar.
"During the encounter, the Maoists got severely injured and they were taken to the hospital where they were declared dead by the doctors," he added.
Identity of the Maoists is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

