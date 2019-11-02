Dibrugarh forest ranger, Nareshwar Das while speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI)
Dibrugarh forest ranger, Nareshwar Das while speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI)

Assam: Two wild female elephants found dead in Dibrugarh

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:48 IST

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Two wild female elephants were found dead in a paddy field in Dibrugarh's Sessa Nagaon village.
The cause of death is not yet known.
According to villagers, the incident took place in the Madhupur area which is around 22 km away from Dibrugarh. The carcasses of the elephants were found by some villagers in the early hours on Friday while they were passing through the fields.
"It is a serious matter and the cause of death cannot be exactly told until the post mortem reports arrive. The post mortem is currently underway," said Nareshwar Das, Dibrugarh forest ranger.
Reportedly both the elephants were found dead at a distance of about 100 meters from each other. Since neither of the elephants had any injuries on their bodies, it is suspected that they might have died of electrocution.
Forest officials and a team of veterinary doctors rushed to the site after being informed by locals about the incident. Vital body parts were taken from the dead elephants for autopsy.
It is suspected that the wild elephants may have come in touch with electric wires that are laid by farmers around their paddy fields to stop elephants from rampaging their crops.
According to sources, many wild elephants have died so far in the area after coming into contact with live electric wires. The forest department has filed many FIRs against the killing of innocent wild elephants but no such steps have been taken so far. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:56 IST

Which govt wing purchased Pegasus, who gave instructions for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday sought answers from the Central government over the controversy surrounding Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:52 IST

PM Modi embarks on 3-day visit to Thailand, to address community...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-day visit to Thailand on Saturday morning. He is slated to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits during his official v

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:29 IST

When will stubble burning end in Punjab, Haryana: Sisodia asks Centre

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that stubble burning was a major contributor to pollution levels in Delhi and asked when the Central Government would put an end to this practice in Haryana and Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:15 IST

Former K'taka minister Vaijanath Patil passes way

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Former Karnataka Minister Vaijnath Patil passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday at the age of 81.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:54 IST

Hyderabad: 3 nabbed for cheating finance company of 73 lakhs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Cyber Crime Police of Cyberabad Commissionerate has nabbed a three-member gang for committing identity theft and cheating by impersonation by taking personal loans from India Bulls Financial Services Limited.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:18 IST

No curfew timings in hostels or dress code in dining halls, says...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday clarified it has not introduced any norm to restrict students' entry in hostels and dress code in dining halls at the campus, calling the talks as mere 'rumours'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:06 IST

President Kovind extends Chhath Puja wishes to citizens

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conveyed his good wishes and greetings to the citizens for Chhath Puja.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:03 IST

Karnataka: BK Deva Rao conferred with Rajyotsava Award for...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Farmer BK Deva Rao, known for preserving and growing as many as 155 varieties of paddy, has been conferred with Karnataka Rajyotsava Award for his achievements in agriculture.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:01 IST

'Mahe' likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe Cyclonic storm Maha which was over east-central Arabian Sea has moved further west-north westwards with a speed of 19 kilometers per hours in the past six hours.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:53 IST

Mamata announces to roll out social security scheme for media...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that the state government will soon implement a social security scheme to provide financial assistance to media personnel.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 07:56 IST

UP: Cop allegedly shot dead, police officials claim he committed suicide

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Family members of the cop Praveen who was allegedly shot dead here, staged a protest after receiving his body. However, police officials claim that the deceased policeman committed suicide.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 07:02 IST

International Solar Alliance delegation visits Delhi Metro

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A delegation of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries visited the Delhi Metro on Friday where DMRC officials presented its solar success story to them.

Read More
iocl