Assam: Two women held with diamond worth Rs 10 cr

Hailakandi (Assam) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Tuesday arrested two women and seized 1,667 gram unpolished diamond worth Rs 10 crore from their possession here in Hailakandi district, police said.

The team of Assam Rifles seized diamond from an auto-rickshaw at Monacherra.

The accused were identified as Monia Sangma and Minati Sangma.

Assam Rifles handed them over to the police at the Lala police station. (ANI)

