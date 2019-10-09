Assam: ULFA cadre apprehended, explosive devices recovered

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) cadre, who was tasked to target security forces through bomb blasts, was apprehended near Chikarajan area on Tuesday in a special operation conducted by security forces.

The operation was jointly led by Tinsukia police, 210 Cobra Battalion team, 68 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force with 23 Punjab Battalion Army, 21 PARA(SF).

"At around 3:30 pm, police noticed a suspicious movement of a man with a backpack near Chikarajan area. On seeing the police and security forces the suspected person tried to flee but was chased and apprehended", said police.

On interim interrogation, the accused was identified as SS Sgt ULFA(I) Sabdo Asom alias Jonki Borah (29) of Maj Mamorani Village.

"The accused confessed that he was tasked to target security forces and vital installations, during this festive season, through bomb blasts", said Tinsukia police.

Police have recovered 12 kg approx TNT explosive in three packets, two electric detonators, two IED circuit, three battery, a remote control, insulation tape and a torch. (ANI)

